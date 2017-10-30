By EUOBSERVER

Spain's general prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza on Monday charged Catalan leaders with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement. People under investigation include former president of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont and the members of his government, as well as Catalan Parliament speaker Carme Forcadell and other leaders of the assembly. They are charged over Catalonia's unilateral declaration of independence adopted by the region's parliament on Friday (27 October).