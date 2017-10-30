Monday

30th Oct 2017

Spanish prosecutor charges Catalan leaders

Spain's general prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza on Monday charged Catalan leaders with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement. People under investigation include former president of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont and the members of his government, as well as Catalan Parliament speaker Carme Forcadell and other leaders of the assembly. They are charged over Catalonia's unilateral declaration of independence adopted by the region's parliament on Friday (27 October).

Spain 'takes back control' of Catalan government

Three days after Madrid adopted measures to counter Catalonia's unrecognised declaration of independence, the question is whether the Catalan ministers will show up to work and who the civil servants will take orders from.

  Spanish prosecutor charges Catalan leaders
