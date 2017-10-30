By EUOBSERVER

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont travelled to Brussels on Monday with other members of his government, Spanish media reported, citing Catalan and Spanish government sources. Puigdemont was said to be meeting with Flemish nationalists. On Sunday, Belgian asylum minister Theo Franken, from the Flemish nationalist N-VA party, said that Puigdemont and his allies could get political asylum in the country. He was later contradicted by prime minister Charles Michel.