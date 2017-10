By EUOBSERVER

Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont told reporters Tuesday he is not in Brussels to seek political asylum, but to run a government-in-exile. In his first public remarks since Spain filed charges over his independence drive, Puigdemont said he travelled to Brussels to take the Catalan problem to the heart of the EU institutions. "We don't want to avoid justice, we want to confront the situation politically," he said.