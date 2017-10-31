By EUOBSERVER

Belgium's prime minister Charles Michel said Tuesday the Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont was not invited to Brussels by Belgium's government, and will be treated like "any other European citizen". In a statement Michel said: "Mr Puigdemont has the same rights and duties as every European citizen neither more nor less". He added that Puigdemont – who is facing rebellion charges in Spain – can move freely within the Schengen area.