By EUOBSERVER

Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is under investigation over three mafia bombings in Milan, Rome and Florence in 1993, his lawyer confirmed Tuesday after media reports. Berlusconi and his former aide Marcello Dell'Utri are suspected of ordering the attacks, in which 10 people were killed, to destabilise the government. Berlusconi, then a businessman, launched his Forza Italia party and became prime minister in 1994.