By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa May and Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar still believe a new Northern Irish government is possible, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday. Parties from Northern Ireland have been unable to form a government since elections in March. Varadkar said there was "really not a huge gap" between the Democratic Unionist Party and the nationalist Sinn Fein. They have until Monday to close a power-sharing agreement.