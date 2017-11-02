Thursday

2nd Nov 2017

Spanish prosecutor demands arrest of Catalan ex-leaders

Spain's general prosecutor demanded on Thursday that 13 Catalan separatist leaders are put in custody. It includes eight former members of the regional government, notably former deputy president Oriol Junqueras, who agreed to meet judges on Thursday, as well as former leader Carles Puigdemont and four other government members who are in Brussels, and rejected the summons. Santi Vila, who resigned the day before the independence declaration, can stay free.

Investigation

The ECB: EU's 'bad bank' (for its employees)

An internal report finds 'lack of staff' and high 'burnout' levels at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt - the bank trusted with keeping the eurozone stable and secure.

'Sex pest' scandal claims UK senior minister

Defence minister Michael Fallon resigned over sexual harassment allegations, amid a growing scandal that could weaken the government in the middle of crucial Brexit talks.

EU to embrace CO2 recycling

The EU is getting ready to increase its support for the development of carbon capture and utilisation, a technology to recycle CO2 as a usable material. But some warn against CCU as a possible means for 'greenwashing'

Brexit talks to resume next week

UK and EU officials will get together next Thursday to try to achieve "sufficient progress" by December on key issues for unlocking the next phase of negotiations.

News in Brief

  2. Gavin Williamson named as new UK defence minister
  3. Nordic countries have smallest gender gap
  5. EU-Cuba agreement enters into force
  6. UK and Ireland say Northern Irish government still possible
  7. Babis tasked with forming Czech government
  8. Berlusconi probed over mafia crimes

Stakeholders' Highlights

