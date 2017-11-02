Thursday

2nd Nov 2017

Ticker

Spain issues EU arrest warrant against Puigdemont

The Spanish general prosecutor issued Thursday an international arrest warrant and an EU arrest warrant against ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who is charged with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement over last week's declaration of independence of the region. Puigdement, who risks 30 years imprisonment, is in Belgium since Monday and refused to comply with a summons on Thursday. The prosecutor demanded earlier that 13 Catalan separatist leaders are put in custody.

Media bosses demand EU push Malta on journalist killing

In a letter to commissioner Timmermans, the directors of eight media groups ask the EU executive to use "all powers" to push the investigation into the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Let Puigdemont fight elections, Nobel winner says

Spain should allow Catalonia's deposed political leaders to return freely home and participate in the upcoming December elections, Finnish former president and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Martti Ahtisaari, has advised.

Interview

Ex-MEP pushes CCS projects, despite 'wasted money'

Chris Davies admitted that the amendment he wrote to set up a fund to finance carbon capture and storage projects failed because it had design flaws and no one expected the carbon price to plummet.

Investigation

The ECB: EU's 'bad bank' (for its employees)

An internal report finds 'lack of staff' and high 'burnout' levels at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt - the bank trusted with keeping the eurozone stable and secure.

'Sex pest' scandal claims UK senior minister

Defence minister Michael Fallon resigned over sexual harassment allegations, amid a growing scandal that could weaken the government in the middle of crucial Brexit talks.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel and May world's most powerful women, says Forbes
  2. Spain issues EU arrest warrant against Puigdemont
  3. Spanish prosecutor demands arrest of Catalan ex-leaders
  4. Gavin Williamson named as new UK defence minister
  5. Nordic countries have smallest gender gap
  6. Puigdemont says no return to Spain for 'political trial'
  7. EU-Cuba agreement enters into force
  8. UK and Ireland say Northern Irish government still possible

Stakeholders' Highlights

