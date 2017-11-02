By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish general prosecutor issued Thursday an international arrest warrant and an EU arrest warrant against ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who is charged with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement over last week's declaration of independence of the region. Puigdement, who risks 30 years imprisonment, is in Belgium since Monday and refused to comply with a summons on Thursday. The prosecutor demanded earlier that 13 Catalan separatist leaders are put in custody.