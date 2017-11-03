By EUOBSERVER

Iceland's president Guoni Johannesson has asked Katrin Jakobsdottir to form a government. Jakobsdottir's Left-Green Movement emerged from last Saturday's elections in second place. The Independence party of outgoing prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson received the most votes, but the president said "the mandate to form a government is not an award for performing well in the elections". Jakobsdottir could form a coalition with three other left-leaning parties.