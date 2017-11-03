Friday

3rd Nov 2017

Ticker

September's asylum seekers down 50% on 2016

By

Over 60,000 people claimed asylum in the EU, Norway and Switzerland in September 2017, compared to some 125,000 the same month last year, the European Asylum Support Office said Friday. According to the latest asylum trends report, the largest share of applicants for international protection were Syrians, followed by Iraqi and Afghan nationals. The overall EU recognition rate was 36 percent, compared to 63 percent in September last year.

Opinion

How Europe should talk to Trump

The EU and the Trump administration are never going to see eye-to-eye on climate change, trade policy or migration - but Trudeau's Canada shows there are ways to talk to Trump.

Opinion

The EU must act against the 'Jerusalem Bill'

European officials should spell out real economic, political, and legal consequences of an Israeli bill that would reduce Jerusalem's Palestinian population from 40 percent to 32 percent.

Media bosses demand EU push Malta on journalist killing

In a letter to commissioner Timmermans, the directors of eight media groups ask the EU executive to use "all powers" to push the investigation into the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

News in Brief

  1. September's asylum seekers down 50% on 2016
  2. Merkel says ongoing coalition talks "difficult"
  3. Ex-Hollande adviser named French ambassador to EU
  4. Iceland's left-wing runner up asked to form coalition
  5. Merkel and May world's most powerful women, says Forbes
  6. Spain issues EU arrest warrant against Puigdemont
  7. Spanish prosecutor demands arrest of Catalan ex-leaders
  8. Gavin Williamson named as new UK defence minister

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersMale Business Leaders Gather in Copenhagen to Advance Gender Equality
  2. EnelNo ETS Deal Means It Can Still Be Strengthened
  3. EU2017EEEstonia Anticipates More Digital Cooperation With Sweden
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches Campaign to Protect IPR of Foreign Companies
  5. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Condemns Attacks on Ruta Vanagaite and the Shredding of Her Books in Lithuania
  7. AJC Transatlantic Institute"A National Home for the Jewish People": The 1917 Balfour Declaration - Then and Now
  8. Bio-Based IndustriesDiscover the Future of the Bio-Based Economy. Register Now for the BBI Stakeholder Forum!
  9. European Free AllianceWelcome Catalonia!
  10. UNICEFGrowing Number of Unaccompanied Refugee Children in Greece in Need of Shelter
  11. Counter BalanceNature Destruction Cannot Be Compensated For, Say NGOs
  12. CES - Silicones EuropeSilicones - Enabling the Next Big Leap in Prosthetics and Health

Latest News

  1. Brexit talks inch forward in Brussels This WEEK
  2. US may cause 'distraction' at Bonn climate talks
  3. How Europe should talk to Trump
  4. The EU must act against the 'Jerusalem Bill'
  5. Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders, looks for Puigdemont
  6. Media bosses demand EU push Malta on journalist killing
  7. Let Puigdemont fight elections, Nobel winner says
  8. Ex-MEP pushes CCS projects, despite 'wasted money'