Over 60,000 people claimed asylum in the EU, Norway and Switzerland in September 2017, compared to some 125,000 the same month last year, the European Asylum Support Office said Friday. According to the latest asylum trends report, the largest share of applicants for international protection were Syrians, followed by Iraqi and Afghan nationals. The overall EU recognition rate was 36 percent, compared to 63 percent in September last year.