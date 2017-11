By EUOBSERVER

In a change of trends, the far-right governor of Slovakia's central region of Banska Bystrica, Marian Kotleba, was voted out of office on Sunday in regional elections after a single four-year term, initial results showed. His People's Party-Our Slovakia has petitioned for a referendum on leaving the European Union and Nato. Four members of the ruling leftist Smer Pprty were also defeated as regional governors.