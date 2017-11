By EUOBSERVER

A right-wing coalition led by former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi won a regional vote in Sicily on Sunday, in a sign of the national mood ahead of the next general election. His bloc - the centre-right Forza Italia party, the far-right Northern League, and the right-wing Brothers of Italy party - won with 35-39%, exit polls said. The populist, anti-EU M5S party got 33-37%, the ruling centre-left PD got 16-20%.