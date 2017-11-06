By EUOBSERVER

Talks on forming a new Icelandic government led by the Left-Green Movement broke down on Monday, local media reported. The Progressive Party, the Left-Green Movement, the Social Democratic Alliance and the Pirate Party gave up due to their small majority in parliament, holding 32 MPs in Iceland's 63 member parliament. Left-Green Movement leader, Katrin Jakobsdottir, will announce the decision officially on Monday afternoon to Iceland's president.