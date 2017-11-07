By EUOBSERVER

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been summoned by Belgium's prosecutor to a hearing on 17 November. Puigdemont will be heard by a judge as part of the procedure over Spain's European arrest warrant issued last week. Puigdemont and his dismissed regional government are charged with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement over Catalonia's declaration of independence. Puigdemont turned himself on Sunday but was freed under judicial supervision.