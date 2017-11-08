Ticker
French parliament approves one-off tax on big companies
By EUOBSERVER
France's parliament on Monday approved a controversial one-off tax on large companies to collect around five billion euros, enough to ensure compliance with the EU deficit rules this year. The decision comes after the European Court of Justice in May declared a dividend tax of three percent introduced in 2012 by former president Francois Hollande's socialist government illegal. The bill now goes to the Senate for final decision.