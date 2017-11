By EUOBSERVER

A delegation of 200 Catalan mayors will be in Brussels on Tuesday to support the Catalan government and its ousted leader, Carles Puigdemont and to explain their view on the crisis between Madrid and Barcelona, reports Belgian daily Le Soir. The mayors will gather at 1pm at the Schuman roundabout, outside the Berlaymont building, which is home to the European Commission. No official meetings with the delegation have been confirmed.