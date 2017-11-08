Wednesday

8th Nov 2017

Ticker

Merkel sets 16 November as deadline for coalition talks

By

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday announced in a video message on Facebook that she wants exploratory talks to form a new government to end on 16 November between the three involved parties. Merkel's conservatives (CDU-CSU), the liberal, pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens remain far apart on finance, climate, and immigration. They also disagree on whom to blame for the lack of progress in coalition talks.

Analysis

Sicily: Renzi finds Achilles heel in boot of Italy

Elections in Sicily at the weekend saw Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party trounced into third place - can the one-time wonder kid of Italian politics bounce back in time for 2018's national election?

EIB silent on report into 'fraudulent' VW loan

European Investment Bank vice-president Taylor tells EUobserver the fraud investigation into a €400 million EIB loan to Volkswagen had 'considerable ramifications', but didn't want to explain why the report was kept secret.

US backs Europe on Russia deterrent

US defence chief James Mattis has praised European efforts to jointly deter Russian aggression, amid talks on EU military integration.

News in Brief

  1. Irish foreign minister urges 5-year Brexit transition period
  2. Report: EU Commission probing Malta over VAT
  3. Iceland's pro-EU parties end demand for referendum
  4. Merkel sets 16 November as deadline for coalition talks
  5. French parliament approves one-off tax on big companies
  6. 200 Catalan mayors gather in Brussels
  7. UK parliament demands release of Brexit studies
  8. Slovak finance minister eyes Eurogroup chair

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Access EuropeProspects for US-EU Relations Under the Trump Administration - 28 November 2017
  2. World Vision20 November: Exchange of Views at the EP on Children Affected by the Syria Crisis
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable Growth the Nordic Way: Climate Solutions for a Sustainable Future
  4. EU2017EEHow Data Fuels Estonia's Economy
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Step Up Water Management Cooperation
  6. CECEMachinery Industry Calls for Joint EU Approach to Develop Digital Construction Sector
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersMale Business Leaders Gather in Copenhagen to Advance Gender Equality
  8. EnelNo ETS Deal Means It Can Still Be Strengthened
  9. EU2017EEEstonia Anticipates More Digital Cooperation With Sweden
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches Campaign to Protect IPR of Foreign Companies
  11. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC Condemns Attacks on Ruta Vanagaite and the Shredding of Her Books in Lithuania

Latest News

  1. UK pledges easy registration for EU citizens after Brexit
  2. New 'momentum' for EU tax haven sanctions
  3. Sicily: Renzi finds Achilles heel in boot of Italy
  4. Plea for radical change outside Bonn climate talks venue
  5. EIB silent on report into 'fraudulent' VW loan
  6. US backs Europe on Russia deterrent
  7. EU commission wants 'credible' tax haven blacklist
  8. The 'nanny state' in consumer health needs to go