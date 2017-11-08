By EUOBSERVER

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday announced in a video message on Facebook that she wants exploratory talks to form a new government to end on 16 November between the three involved parties. Merkel's conservatives (CDU-CSU), the liberal, pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens remain far apart on finance, climate, and immigration. They also disagree on whom to blame for the lack of progress in coalition talks.