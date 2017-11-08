By EUOBSERVER

French environment minister Nicolas Hulot, a well-known environmentalist, admitted on Tuesday that it will be difficult to close nuclear plants and reduce the proportion of electricity generated from nuclear to 50 percent by 2025, as the previous socialist-dominated parliament decided in 2015. French grid operator RTE warned earlier this week in its 2017-2035 Electricity Outlook that there could be risks of power supply shortages if the plans were not changed.