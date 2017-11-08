Wednesday

8th Nov 2017

Ticker

German economy experiencing major upturn, annual report says

By

The German economy is expected to grow by 2.0% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2018, according to the German Council of Economic Experts' annual report 2017/18, published Wednesday. The report warned of an overheating of the economy, noting production capacities are over-utilised. Euro-area growth would be 2.3 % in 2017 and 2.1 % in 2018, it said, adding that the European Stability Mechanism should not become a transfer mechanism.

Bulgaria calls for West Balkan EU integration after Brexit

The UK leaving the EU gives an opportunity to bring the Western Balkans closer, Bulgaria's PM said in Brussels. Bulgaria will hold the upcoming rotating presidency, while Juncker said Serbia and Montenegro will be EU members by 2025.

New EU law takes aim at Russia pipeline

Proposed law could complicate Russia's plan to build new gas pipeline to Germany, but jurisdictional and timing issues mean the project will still be decided by Moscow and Berlin.

