Ticker
Spain may allow regional independence referendums
By EUOBSERVER
Spain's foreign minister Alfonso Dastis in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday said that Spain may consider constitutional changes that would allow for regional referendums vying for independence. Speaking about Catalonia's desire for independence, Dastis noted that any such constitutional change would first require backing from Spain's wider population. "It's clear that the decision will be taken, will have to be taken by all Spaniards," he said.