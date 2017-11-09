Thursday

9th Nov 2017

Spain may allow regional independence referendums

Spain's foreign minister Alfonso Dastis in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday said that Spain may consider constitutional changes that would allow for regional referendums vying for independence. Speaking about Catalonia's desire for independence, Dastis noted that any such constitutional change would first require backing from Spain's wider population. "It's clear that the decision will be taken, will have to be taken by all Spaniards," he said.

Emissions trading deal reached after 'isolating' Poland

EU negotiators reached a deal on the ETS after breaking a deadlock on the eligibility criteria for a modernisation fund. Only Romania and Bulgaria will be allowed to use it to finance projects related to coal.

EU awaits UK money offer to begin transition work

As Brexit talks continue in Brussels, the EU-27 begins discussion on how future relations may look - but will not put anything on paper unless the UK reveals how much it is willing to pay for the 'divorce' settlement.

Bulgaria calls for West Balkan EU integration after Brexit

The UK leaving the EU gives an opportunity to bring the Western Balkans closer, Bulgaria's PM said in Brussels. Bulgaria will hold the upcoming rotating presidency, while Juncker said Serbia and Montenegro will be EU members by 2025.

