By EUOBSERVER

The EU failed to agree on authorising the renewal of the weed-killer glyphosate on Thursday (9 November). Member states did not reach a qualified majority (55 percent) on the proposed five-year renewal, as 14 countries voted in favour, nine against, and five abstained. The proposal will likely be referred to the appeal committee, after over 18 months of debate. The current licence for the herbicide expires on 15 December.