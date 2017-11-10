Ticker
EU and Switzerland to link carbon markets
By EUOBSERVER
EU countries agreed on Friday to the signing of an agreement between the EU and Switzerland to link their emissions trading systems (ETS). "Mutual cooperation will make our emissions trading systems stronger and more cost-effective," said Estonia's environment minister Siim Kiisler, whose country holds the EU presidency. The EU and Switzerland hope the agreement will help meet emissions reduction targets by improving carbon rice-setting on the international market.