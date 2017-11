By EUOBSERVER

Adding to the pressure on the UK government to detail its Brexit divorce bill before the December EU summit, a German government spokesman on Monday said there is real urgency to move on. "More progress is required as time is ticking," Steffen Seibert said, according to Reuters. He added: "It is understandable that [EU] chief negotiator Barnier stresses how urgent it is for Britain to act promptly, to make proposals."