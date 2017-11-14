Tuesday

Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Monday charged Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) with fraud against EU funds, creating an organised criminal group, and abuse of his position for personal gain. The DNA said that the group aimed to "obtain illegally substantial amounts of money" from public projects. Dragnea is already ineligible in Romania because of a criminal conviction for voter fraud.

Opinion

EU's eastern partnership needs revival

A week before a summit with EU eastern neighbours, Sweden and Poland's foreign ministers propose "a way ahead" for the relationship that is more focused on people's needs.

EU takes step toward joint army

The vast majority of EU states have agreed to create the nucleus of a joint army in reaction to Brexit, Trump, and Russia.

EU Commission to target fake news

Mariya Gabriel, the EU digital economy commissioner, announces expert panel and says fake news can be tackled if people are given credible and diverse information.

News in Brief

  1. Greece to help austerity-hit citizens with €1.4bn
  2. IMF sees strong growth in Europe
  3. Study: UK economy set to suffer when EU migrants leave
  4. Sexual misconduct reports spike in France
  5. UK parliament will vote on Brexit agreement
  6. Romanian top politician charged over EU funds 'fraud'
  7. Irish border needs rethink by December, minister says
  8. Progress needed in Brexit talks, Berlin says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFAhead of the African Union - EU Summit, Survey Highlights Impact of Conflict on Education
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Calls for Closer Co-Operation on Foreign Policy
  3. Swedish EnterprisesTrilogue Negotiations - Striking the Balance Between Transparency and Efficiency
  4. Access EuropeProspects for US-EU Relations Under the Trump Administration - 28 November 2017
  5. World Vision20 November: Exchange of Views at the EP on Children Affected by the Syria Crisis
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable Growth the Nordic Way: Climate Solutions for a Sustainable Future
  7. EU2017EEHow Data Fuels Estonia's Economy
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Step Up Water Management Cooperation
  9. CECEMachinery Industry Calls for Joint EU Approach to Develop Digital Construction Sector
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersMale Business Leaders Gather in Copenhagen to Advance Gender Equality
  11. EnelNo ETS Deal Means It Can Still Be Strengthened
  12. EU2017EEEstonia Anticipates More Digital Cooperation With Sweden