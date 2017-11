By EUOBSERVER

Police in France have reported a thirty percent spike in reports of sexual misconduct ranging from rape to harassment in October. Figures obtained by Agence France-Presse reveal 1,577 reports for the month, compared to 1,213 over the same period last year. The figures follow possible moves by French authorities to set a legal minimum age of consent after a 28-year-old man was acquitted of raping an 11-year old girl.