By EUOBSERVER

New Paradise Paper revelations by Finnish public broadcaster Yle showed that the chairman of Finnish lift and escalator firm Kone, Antti Herlin, spent €3 million to help rescue the failing Finnish-owned bank named Nemea registered in Malta. In return, the bank sold Herlin land west of Helsinki in a real estate deal, Yle reported. Nemea Bank's operating license was withdrawn in March 2017.