By EUOBSERVER

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh say a Kremlin-linked troll factory, the Russian Internet Research Agency in St Petersburg, used 419 fake Twitter accounts to stir Islamophobia and anti-EU feeling ahead of the Brexit vote last year, British media reported on Tuesday. The same accounts were suspended by the US tech giant, out of 2,752 in total said to have meddled in the US election in 2016.