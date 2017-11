By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament adopted Wednesday a resolution calling for an independent investigation on the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The text, presented by five groups from left and right, calls on the European Commission to look into the situation of the rule of law in Malta as well as on tax evasion and money laundering. It was adopted with 466 votes, against 49 and 167 abstentions.