EU 'North-South' divide remains but social justice improving

By

After almost ten years of crisis a new upward trend is emerging in the EU as regards social justice, German Bertelsmann Stiftung's yearly Social Justice Index published on Thursday showed. The recovery is however proceeding at two different speeds - and the gap between northern and southern Europe remains substantial. The Scandinavian countries are at the top of the table, while Greece continues to bring up the rear.

MEPs ponder how to fight tax havens

After the Paradise Papers brought new revelations about tax dodging across the globe, including in the EU, the European Parliament wonders how to step up the fight.

MEPs put 'Article 7' against Poland on launch pad

MEPs urged Poland to comply with the EU treaties and to halt the 'reform' of the judiciary that could further undermine the rule of law in the country. Polish PM Beata Szydlo called the vote 'outrageous'.

