By EUOBSERVER

The Lithuanian parliament has passed by 91 votes to zero a law to impose asset freezes and visa bans on Russian human rights abusers. The bill, named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption whistleblower who was jailed and killed, is the fifth of its kind after similar laws in Canada, Estonia, the UK, and the US. The European Parliament has repeatedly called for EU-level sanctions in Magnitsky's name.