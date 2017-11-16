Thursday

16th Nov 2017

Ticker

EU's Kosovo mission judge quits citing corruption

By

The chief EU judge in Kosovo, Malcolm Simmons, announced his resignation in an interview to Le Monde on Thursday. Simmons cited "several cases of corruption" within the EU's rule of law mission (Eulex), and the hacking of his "private email by another Eulex judge". The European Commission said an investigation "by an independent judge" is ongoing, and the EU has a "zero-tolerance policy towards allegations of inappropriate behaviours".

MEP switches vote on 'private expenses' transparency

A small group of MEPs are looking into how members of the European Parliament spend the monthly €4,300 'private expenses' funded by taxpayer money. Last month, MEPs voted on transparency amendments on the funds.

MEPs ponder how to fight tax havens

After the Paradise Papers brought new revelations about tax dodging across the globe, including in the EU, the European Parliament wonders how to step up the fight.

MEPs put 'Article 7' against Poland on launch pad

MEPs urged Poland to comply with the EU treaties and to halt the 'reform' of the judiciary that could further undermine the rule of law in the country. Polish PM Beata Szydlo called the vote 'outrageous'.

