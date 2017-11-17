Friday

17th Nov 2017

Puigdemont to be heard by Belgian judges

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont will appear before judges in Brussels on Friday at 2PM. Puigdemont and four other former members of the Catalan regional government are under an EU arrest warrant issued by Spain over rebellion and sedition charges following Catalonia's declaration of independence in October. Judges could decide today whether to extradite the five politicians to Spain. Puigdemont says the charges are "political".

Mind the gap: inequality in our cities

Minimum wages, 'living' wages and a universal basic income are all part of the ongoing mix to find ways to reduce social inequality across the EU.

German coalition talks in near collapse

Migration, climate and energy and finance policies are blocking the formation of a 'Jamaica' government between Christian-Democrats, liberals and Greens in Berlin.

