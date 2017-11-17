By EUOBSERVER

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont will appear before judges in Brussels on Friday at 2PM. Puigdemont and four other former members of the Catalan regional government are under an EU arrest warrant issued by Spain over rebellion and sedition charges following Catalonia's declaration of independence in October. Judges could decide today whether to extradite the five politicians to Spain. Puigdemont says the charges are "political".