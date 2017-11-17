By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, European Parliament president Antonio Tajani and Estonian PM Juri Ratas, on behalf of EU member states, signed on Friday the 'European Pillar of Social Rights', a document outlining principles for a social dimension to EU policies. The declaration focuses on equal access to labour market and working conditions, social protection and inclusion. EU leaders are meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden, for the social summit.