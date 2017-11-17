Friday

17th Nov 2017

US did not obstruct climate talks, says German minister

German environment minister Barbara Hendricks said Friday that the US delegation acted "constructively" and "professionally" at the international climate conference in Bonn. She said that she had not experienced any obstruction on the part of the US, whose president announced earlier this year that it will leave the Paris climate agreement. That the US held a controversial side-event on 'clean coal' was "okay", she said, referring to freedom of speech.

Mind the gap: inequality in our cities

Minimum wages, 'living' wages and a universal basic income are all part of the ongoing mix to find ways to reduce social inequality across the EU.

German coalition talks in near collapse

Migration, climate and energy and finance policies are blocking the formation of a 'Jamaica' government between Christian-Democrats, liberals and Greens in Berlin.

