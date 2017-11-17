Ticker
US did not obstruct climate talks, says German minister
By EUOBSERVER
German environment minister Barbara Hendricks said Friday that the US delegation acted "constructively" and "professionally" at the international climate conference in Bonn. She said that she had not experienced any obstruction on the part of the US, whose president announced earlier this year that it will leave the Paris climate agreement. That the US held a controversial side-event on 'clean coal' was "okay", she said, referring to freedom of speech.