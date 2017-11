By EUOBSERVER

Belgian judges will decide in December whether to allow the extradition of Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain. Puigdemont and four other former members of Catalonia's regional government, who are charged in Spain with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement, were heard by judges in Brussels on Friday. Prosecutors called for extradition to be applied. The five politicians' lawyers will plead on 4 December.