Ticker
Bonn climate talks extend into Friday evening
By EUOBSERVER
The Bonn climate talks will continue into Friday evening, longer than expected. Rich and poor countries are at loggerheads over how and when the financial support for developing countries will be determined and will reconvene at 6PM. There is disagreement over how financing of climate action from rich to poor countries will be structured, how it will be monitored, and what predictability of money streams poor countries can expect.