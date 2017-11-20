Monday

Schulz calls for new German elections

By

Martin Schulz, leader of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), on Monday ruled out negotiations for a new 'grand coalition' with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of chancellor Angela Merkel. Speaking after the collapse on Sunday night of negotiations between the CDU, the Bavarian CSU, the liberal FDP and the Greens, Schulz called for new elections. Schulz was SPD candidate for chancellor in the September elections, which it lost badly.

Amsterdam wins EU medicines agency on coin toss

The staff of the London-based EMA will move to the Dutch city of Amsterdam after Brexit, following a coin toss. Chance also decided the new home of the European Banking Authority: Paris.

Interview

EU asylum chief: The 'future' arrived in 2015

Jose Carreira, the European Asylum Support Office executive director, lays out his vision for an agency on the cusp of becoming much bigger and more powerful.

Barnier: UK must come up with Ireland solution

EU Brexit negotiator tells UK to come up with solutions to the Irish border issue and prepare to include a level playing field in its future trade deal with the EU, if it is to be ratified by member states.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

