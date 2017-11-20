By EUOBSERVER

Martin Schulz, leader of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), on Monday ruled out negotiations for a new 'grand coalition' with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of chancellor Angela Merkel. Speaking after the collapse on Sunday night of negotiations between the CDU, the Bavarian CSU, the liberal FDP and the Greens, Schulz called for new elections. Schulz was SPD candidate for chancellor in the September elections, which it lost badly.