Tuesday

21st Nov 2017

EU negotiators agree partial ban on geo-blocking

EU national governments, MEPs, and the European Commission agreed on Monday evening to ban discrimination by online shops based on a consumer's location, a practice known as geo-blocking. However, the new rules do not apply to audiovisual content, like films or music. "With the new rules, Europeans will be able to choose from which website they wish to buy, without being blocked or re-routed," said Commission vice-president Andrus Ansip.

EU 'cannot afford' lengthy German deadlock

Angela Merkel's failure to form a coalition government has raised concerns in Europe that the EU's most powerful country will send the block into paralysis.

David Miliband: EU should take over 500,000 refugees

David Miliband heads the US-based International Rescue Committee, an international aid organisation. In an interview with EUobserver, he says the EU should take over 500,000 refugees.

EU bans 'geo-blocking' - but not (yet) for audiovisual

Online retailers will no longer be able to discriminate against potential customers based on their location in the EU, but the phrase 'this video is unavailable in your region' will remain a common sight in Europe.

EU monitoring of Libyan coastguard done by Libyans

The EU trains the Libyan coastguard and set up a monitoring mechanism to ensure they respect the human rights of migrants. But the mechanism only requires Libyans to file reports about themselves.

