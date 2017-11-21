By EUOBSERVER

EU national governments, MEPs, and the European Commission agreed on Monday evening to ban discrimination by online shops based on a consumer's location, a practice known as geo-blocking. However, the new rules do not apply to audiovisual content, like films or music. "With the new rules, Europeans will be able to choose from which website they wish to buy, without being blocked or re-routed," said Commission vice-president Andrus Ansip.