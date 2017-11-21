Tuesday

EU national governments, MEPs, and the European Commission agreed on Monday evening to ban discrimination by online shops based on a consumer's location, a practice known as geo-blocking. However, the new rules do not apply to audiovisual content, like films or music. "With the new rules, Europeans will be able to choose from which website they wish to buy, without being blocked or re-routed," said Commission vice-president Andrus Ansip.

Opinion

EU must confront Poland and Hungary

Curtailing NGOs and threatening judicial independence are the hallmarks of developing-world dictators and authoritarian strongmen, not a free and pluralistic European Union.

Amsterdam wins EU medicines agency on coin toss

The staff of the London-based EMA will move to the Dutch city of Amsterdam after Brexit, following a coin toss. Chance also decided the new home of the European Banking Authority: Paris.

