By EUOBSERVER

Polish environment minister Jan Szyszko has said authorities have stopped logging in Bialowierza, a primeval forest, after a European Court of Justice order. "We will fulfil the suggestions in the EU's temporary injunction 100 percent … we do not risk any fines," he said on Tuesday. He said Warsaw has 15 days to reply to the court's arguments and that the logging project was "fully compatible with the law".