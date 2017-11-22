By EUOBSERVER

Germany's liberal FDP party and the Greens have gained support among voters after the collapse of 'Jamaica' coalition talks with Merkel's conservatives, according to a fresh SPON-survey published by Spiegel. FDP gained 1.7%, and is now backed by 13.3 percent of voters. The Greens gained 1.5% support, to 11.9%, while the conservatives dropped to below 30 percent. New elections are under consideration to solve the political crisis.