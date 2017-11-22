Wednesday

22nd Nov 2017

Member states accept emissions trading deal, Poland abstains

The ambassadors in Brussels of the EU's national governments on Wednesday adopted a compromise deal with the European Parliament on the reform of the EU's emissions trading system (ETS), the EU's flagship climate tool. Croatia voted against, while coal-reliant Poland and Hungary abstained. The compromise had been reached by allowing Romania and Bulgaria to fund certain coal-related projects. A majority of MEPs still has to approve the reform.

The EU's half-hearted Ostpolitik

If, as the EU claims, the Eastern Partnership summit is not a format for conflict resolution, where else will the security issues that hold the region back be resolved?

EU 'cannot afford' lengthy German deadlock

Angela Merkel's failure to form a coalition government has raised concerns in Europe that the EU's most powerful country will send the block into paralysis.

David Miliband: EU should take over 500,000 refugees

David Miliband heads the US-based International Rescue Committee, an international aid organisation. In an interview with EUobserver, he says the EU should take over 500,000 refugees.

News in Brief

  1. Commission issues €34m fine over car equipment cartel
  2. Estonian presidency 'delighted' with emissions trading vote
  3. Mladic found guilty of genocide and war crimes
  5. Berlusconi's public office ban goes to ECHR
  6. German Greens and liberals gain support post-talks collapse
  7. Polish parliament resumes talks on disputed judiciary reform
  8. MEPs agree new rules to fund European political parties

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement For All Families? Same Sex Couple Ask EU Court for Recognition
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC to French President Macron: We Oppose All Contact With Far-Right & Far-Left
  3. EPSUWith EU Pillar of Social Rights in Place, Time Is Ticking for Commission to Deliver
  4. ILGA EuropeBan on LGBTI Events in Ankara Must Be Overturned
  5. Bio-Based IndustriesBio-Based Industries: European Growth is in Our Nature!
  6. Dialogue PlatformErdogan's Most Vulnerable Victims: Women and Children
  7. UNICEFEuropean Parliament Marks World Children's Day by Launching Dialogue With Children
  8. European Jewish CongressAntisemitism in Europe Today: Is It Still a Threat to Free and Open Society?
  9. Counter BalanceNew Report: Juncker Plan Backs Billions in Fossil Fuels and Carbon-Heavy Infrastructure
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic countries prioritise fossil fuel subsidy reform
  11. Mission of China to the EUNew era for China brings new opportunities to all
  12. ACCASmall and Medium Sized Practices Must 'Offer the Whole Package'

Latest News

  1. Uber may face fines in EU for keeping data breach secret
  2. EU counter-propaganda 'harms' relations, Russia says
  4. Glyphosate: 1.3 million EU citizens call for ban
  7. EU bans 'geo-blocking' - but not (yet) for audiovisual
  8. EU monitoring of Libyan coastguard done by Libyans