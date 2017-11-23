By EUOBSERVER

The Greek parliament has postponed Thursday's debate on a controversial arms deal with Saudi Arabia to Monday, in order to make it possible for prime minister Alexis Tsipras - who is in Paris - to be present. Defence minister Panos Kammenos is under heavy pressure from the conservative New Democracy opposition leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, asserting that the deal with Saudi Arabia for missiles and bombs was not conducted transparently.