Ticker
Iceland prepares for biggest volcano to blow
By EUOBSERVER
Iceland's department of civil protection published on Wednesday evacuation plans because of increased activity in recent days in the Oeræfajoekull volcano in the south-east of the country. The volcano, Iceland's largest, has erupted only twice since Iceland was settled, in 1362 and 1727. In 2010 another Icelandic volcano, Eyjafjallajokull, caused a complete closure of the European airspace for six days, unprecedented since the second world war.