By EUOBSERVER

No British city will be chosen for the 2023 European 'Capital of Culture' project due to Brexit, the EU Commission has ruled, in a letter seen by Politico. Five British cities - Leeds, Dundee, Milton Keynes, Nottingham and Belfast/Derry - had hoped to be picked for the honour. But the Commission said rules stated a city must be in a member state, or EFTA/EEA country, or EU candidate country.