By EUOBSERVER

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier has invited the leaders of the Christian Democrat and Social Democrat parties for talks about a possible 'Grand Coalition', the president's office told German media on Friday. Chancellor Angela Merkel, Horst Seehofer and Martin Schulz will meet Steinmeier on Monday or Tuesday. Schulz has been under pressure to accept such an alliance after the failure of coalition talks between the CDU/CSU, the FDP and Greens.