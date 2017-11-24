Friday

24th Nov 2017

Ticker

German president to launch 'Grand Coalition' talks

By

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier has invited the leaders of the Christian Democrat and Social Democrat parties for talks about a possible 'Grand Coalition', the president's office told German media on Friday. Chancellor Angela Merkel, Horst Seehofer and Martin Schulz will meet Steinmeier on Monday or Tuesday. Schulz has been under pressure to accept such an alliance after the failure of coalition talks between the CDU/CSU, the FDP and Greens.

Irish crisis may complicate Brexit summit

Snap elections are on the horizon in Ireland over the future of Irish PM's right-hand woman, three weeks before Irish PM is due in Brussels for a crucial Brexit vote.

Focus

EU calls for better disease prevention

EU health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis is encouraging states to spend more to prevent diseases that weigh much on health systems.

Berlin risks being 'culprit' for stalling EU, warns Green MEP

Reinhard Buetikofer, who participated in the failed coalition talks, puts the blame squarely on FDP being 'afraid to govern', but hopes "there will be a lot of phone calls" to German politicians on the consequences of the deadlock in Berlin.

News in Brief

  1. EU approves joint Irish electricity scheme
  2. German president to launch 'Grand Coalition' talks
  3. Irish opposition 'threatens national interest', says minister
  4. SPD drops opposition to grand coalition in Germany
  5. Macron avoids criticising Poland on legal reforms
  6. Denmark, France and Belgium have highest income taxes
  7. ECB split over keeping QE open-ended
  8. Rwanda may resettle 30,000 migrants from Libya

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  4. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA
  5. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  6. Idealist Quarterly"Dear Politics, Time to Meet Creativity!" Afterwork Discussion & Networking
  7. Mission of China to the EUAmbassador Zhang Ming Received by Tusk; Bright Future for EU-China Relations
  8. EU2017EEEstonia, With the ECHAlliance, Introduces the Digital Health Society Declaration
  9. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement For All Families? Same Sex Couple Ask EU Court for Recognition
  10. European Jewish CongressEJC to French President Macron: We Oppose All Contact With Far-Right & Far-Left
  11. EPSUWith EU Pillar of Social Rights in Place, Time Is Ticking for Commission to Deliver
  12. ILGA EuropeBan on LGBTI Events in Ankara Must Be Overturned

Latest News

  1. Irish crisis may complicate Brexit summit
  2. UK to call out 'hostile' Russia at EU summit
  3. EU calls for better disease prevention
  4. Eastern Partnership must not be deterred by Russian aggression
  5. EU awaits UK proposals in final push for Brexit breakthrough
  6. Berlin risks being 'culprit' for stalling EU, warns Green MEP
  7. Eastern partners, eastern problems
  8. Germany's Schulz under pressure to enter coalition talks