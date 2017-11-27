Ticker
Italian anxiety at fake news grows ahead of elections
By EUOBSERVER
A leader of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, demanded on Sunday that international observers monitor the upcoming national elections after his party was accused of spreading 'fake news'. "We think it is necessary to have the OSCE monitor news and political debate during the election campaign," he said. Matteo Renzi, leader of the Democratic Party earlier called on Facebook and other social media companies to police their platforms.