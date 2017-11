By EUOBSERVER

The centre-right CDU and CSU sister parties in Germany have agreed to pursue coalition talks with the centre-left SPD. The 'Grand Coalition' was "the best option for Germany - better anyway than a coalition with the Free Democrats and Greens, new elections or a minority government," Horst Seehofer, the CSU leader, said on Sunday. Fifty two percent of Germans also favour the model, an Emnid poll said.