By EUOBSERVER

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said on Monday he will ask Polish PM Beata Szydlo to guarantee the safety of Polish MEPs, after demonstrators in Katowice on Saturday displayed portraits of six MEPs hung on gallows. Michal Boni, Danuta Huebner, Danuta Jazlowiecka, Barbara Kudrycka, Julia Pitera, and Roza Thun were called "traitors" because they voted in favour of a parliament resolution on threats to the rule of law in Poland.