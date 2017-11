By EUOBSERVER

A delegation of 17 MEPs from the Greens, the radical left GUE/NGL, the liberal Alde and the conservative ECR groups will soon go to Spain to visit members of the Catalan government who were dismissed and imprisoned after the region's declaration of independence in October. The MEPs said in a statement on Monday that the Catalan separatist politicians were "political prisoners" who belonged to "the legitimate Catalan government".